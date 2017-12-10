Days before vote, Roy Moore disappears from campaign trail

(MONTGOMERY ADVERTISER) — Near the end of a press conference for Roy Moore Thursday, a reporter asked a question: Where was Roy Moore?

“He’s campaigning,” said Ben DuPre, a longtime Moore associate and spokesman for the campaign. “He’s campaigning hard.”

If Moore is doing that, he’s keeping it a secret.

In the last few days before the Dec. 12 election for Alabama’s junior U.S. Senate seat, the Republican candidate has all but vanished from the public, continuing a pattern of absence that took hold after allegations of abuse, assault, harassment and misconduct with nine women surfaced against Moore in early November.