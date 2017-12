(Breitbart) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he would entertain the idea of having city-funded local news outlets to give the city more favorable coverage.

The mayor said at a closed-door Q&A with reporters last week that he is open to investing city funds in a local media outlet that would cover New York City.

“I think it’s a really good question and one that intrigues me and one that I’d be open in seeing the city invest in,” de Blasio said during the Q&A with reporters laid off from hyperlocal news sites DNAinfo and Gothamist.