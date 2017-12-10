Dem outraged taxpayers paid $220,000 on his behalf

(The Blaze) Rep. Alcee L. Hastings (D-Fla.) was accused of sexual harassment and the settlement cost the taxpayer $220,000, a report from Roll Call claimed Friday.

A former congressional staff member named Winsome Packer claimed that the representative “touched her, made unwanted sexual advances, and threatened her job.”

She was stationed in Vienna and was required to travel with Hastings to other foreign countries. She said in her lawsuit that Hastings repeatedly asked to stay at her apartment or to visit her hotel room. Packer also said he frequently hugged her, and once asked her what kind of underwear she was wearing.