The Walt Disney Co. has set a $52.4 billion, all-stock deal to acquire assets including 20th Century Fox film studio and other entertainment and sports studios and networks from Rupert Murdoch’s empire. The deal between Disney and 21st Century Fox marks a historic union of Hollywood heavyweights and a bid by Disney to bolster its core TV and film businesses against an onslaught of new competitors in the content arena.