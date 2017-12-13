Disney's not safe for kids – but you knew that

Disney is no longer safe for our kids

Is this news? Conservatives have long been wary of Disney’s kids’ entertainment. (Miley Cyrus? No thank you.)

Said one concerned parent in 2011 about Cyrus’s most famous role that began in 2006, “Hannah Montana’s most popular words are ‘Shut up!’ and ‘You idiot!’ I personally would not allow my children to watch this, it teaches kids to say mean things and be snotty with your parents. High school is not always fun and games Candyland! This show just finished but still plays on the Disney Channel.”

But today?

“The kid characters on Disney’s shows are often mouthy and disrespectful to parents and authority figures (who are usually scripted as muddle-headed and embarrassingly square). Even many of the strange animated characters make crass and nasty comments,” the New York Post reports.

And yet isn’t that the same problem? It is. The real problem is being overlooked.

“Disney has now decided to throw some sex and gender issues into the mix,” noted the New York Post. “Small-screen shows like ‘Andi Mack’ featured a tween character coming to terms with his own sexuality.”

“Coming out” on Disney? No more “Mickey Mouse Club.”

“On a recent episode of the Disney XD show ‘Star vs. the Forces of Evil,'” noted another New York Post article, “a young boy dresses up as Princess Marco Turdina – get it? Turd-ina – in order to rescue a group of girls from the evil headmistress at St. Olga’s Reform School for Wayward Princesses. Sounds tame, right? Boy rescues girls, how traditional.”

Not so fast! Turdina isn’t a princess. She’s a boy. Evil personified explodes, revealing Turdina’s chest hair hidden beneath the girl garb.

The twist? Social Justice wins the day as the young women warriors cry, “Why does it matter if he’s a boy? Nothing he said was wrong! He can be a princess if he wants to! Turdina is a state of mind!”

Check out the bit below and get a peek at what kids are watching:

Now that’s quality programming. The evil headmistress could be another woman featured in this column known for screaming at a pack of princesses how much they need her.

Ewwww. A game in truly ‘bad taste’

Need a stocking stuffer for the shallow someone in your life? “Donner Party – Dinner Party Game” delivers. Steaming dollops of crass? Top of the menu! The elimination-style game takes its name from the infamous emigration of ill-fated American pioneers forced to choose between life, death and consuming their deceased loved ones. The objective? Turn pioneer players into cannibals … if they want to win, that is. (Watch out though! Eaten players can come back as ghosts.)

But no worries. The cultural insensitivity charge leveled against Steve Martin for his “King Tut” debacle was righteous. Making light of a boy king who actually did enjoy the high life is detestable on its face. The boy was Egyptian, after all, and not given accurate representation in Martin’s skit. Mocking snowbound emigrants forced to make decisions that haunted them the rest of their lives, for those who managed to survive … not that’s funny.

Take a peek at the following clip on cannibalism:

“The pioneers,” according to History Channel, “were forced to spend five months hunkered down in makeshift tents and cabins with almost no food or supplies. By the time they were finally rescued in early 1847, nearly half of them had perished. Many of the rest – including the children – were forced to cannibalize the bodies of the dead to survive.”

Funny, huh? Hilarious, no? Laugh-track potential screams from that scenario, right? And Americans today need to have fun. Even so, there’s more game potential to be plumbed.

Donner Party rescue efforts took a whole two months, the third relief effort headed by Californian John Stark.

“In early March 1847, he (Stark) and two other rescuers stumbled upon 11 emigrants, mostly kids, who been left in the mountains by an earlier relief group,” continues History.com. While two of the men took one child each down the mountain pass, Stark had other ideas; namely, leaving no one behind. Motivated and apparently not willing to take no for an answer, Stark managed to rally those desolate souls who could walk to walk. Stark carried out the children two at a time, carrying them as far as he could to return and ferry two more, until all in his care reached safety.

“Speaking of the incident years later, one of the survivors credited her rescue to ‘nobody but God and Stark and the Virgin Mary.'”

Bashing women to help women

She’s at it again, folks! If Hillary Clinton’s bashing Juanita Broadderick, Gennifer Flowers, Kathleen Willey and Monica Lewinski wasn’t enough, this time the dewy-eyed damsel (who stood by her man) is taking a whollop right back … from the women she insists she represents!

Clinton is quoted saying, “The whole romance novel industry is about women being grabbed and thrown on a horse and ridden off into the distance,” to the Washington Post. While this may sound like the stereotypical line associated with romance novels, it is. So too is, “He’s a little obsessed with me.” Hillary’s excuse for projecting her own issues, issues that the Post dubs reflections of “raw honesty on Trump and 2016.”

Obsessed with me? No. Running against you? Isn’t that the idea? And grabbing women? Thanks for the obvious sidestep, but your dance partner has “grabbing” covered. No horse though … unless the poor animal was sent to the glue factory before it could join the vast right-wing conspiracy.

Honestly, Hillary Clinton is raw from the burn of losing what she assumed was hers – a happily ever after (like in a romance novel?). But women who write for women – as mostly happens in women’s fiction – know that a heroine staying with a serial strayer while denigrating victims is not romantic. Such a tale would never sell. That’s why nobody is buying, Hillary. Not anymore.

Best-selling romance novelist, Maya Rodale had this to say to the Huffington Post:

Romance novels are, for the most part, written by women, about women, for women. This is perhaps the only space where women’s voices predominantly shape the narrative about themselves in the world. When else does that happen? Not in Hollywood – those movies you (Clinton) also referenced are often written by men, directed by men, made by men. Not in the media – brilliant women have recently pointed out how the perspective of misogynist men shaped the 2016 election coverage.

Could be, Clinton is just obsessing about being a victim again, à la “What Happened .” (A tale – if read – that must be accompanied with plenty of wine to handle the whine. Ouch!) But romance writers and readers have banned together at #romancenovelsforHillary to speak their minds freely.

Maybe taking a break from playing the stereotypical man of this piece – the misogynist mouthpiece that presumes to tell others what they need – should stop. Go read a book, Hillary. And try getting to know women – those who voted for you … and those who didn’t.