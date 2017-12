(Breitbart) A senior Justice Department official was demoted on Wednesday amid an ongoing House intelligence committee investigation into his contacts with Fusion GPS, the firm responsible for the Trump dossier, according to Fox News.

Bruce G. Ohr, who was until Wednesday associate deputy attorney general, met during the 2016 campaign with the author of the dossier, Christopher Steele, according to evidence obtained by committee investigators.

Ohr also met “shortly after” the election with Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, investigators also found.