(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed lower on Tuesday as a rebound in tech stocks failed to lift the broader market higher.

The S&P 500 declined 0.4 percent, with telecommunications, industrials and utilities lagging. The index also posted its first three-day losing streak since August. The information technology sector closed 0.3 percent higher and was the only advancing sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average finished 110 points lower, with Walt Disney falling nearly 3 percent.