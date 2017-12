(CNBC) U.S. equities traded higher on Friday following the release of a stronger-than-expected jobs report.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 83 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent with health care rising more than 1 percent. The Nasdaq composite jumped 0.5 percent, as shares of Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet rose.

The U.S. economy added 228,000 jobs last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists polled by Reuters expected a gain of 200,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent.