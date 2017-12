(CNBC) — U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday amid growing optimism that Republican lawmakers would be able to revamp the corporate tax system. Wall Street also looked to the Federal Reserve as its two-day policy meeting kicked off.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 120 points, boosted by gains in Boeing and Verizon. The index also posted intraday and closing record highs.

The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, notching intraday and closing all-time highs, with telecommunications and financials outperforming.