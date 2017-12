(THE HILL) — The Drudge Report’s Matt Drudge blasted Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) after his loss Tuesday, saying Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) would have won the race.

“Luther Strange would have won in a landslide… Just too much crazy in nerve racking times,” Drudge said Tuesday night in a rare tweet. “There IS a limit!”

Strange currently holds the seat that was up for grabs in the Alabama special election. He lost the GOP primary to Moore.