(NBC NEWS) More women are accusing Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct, including an incident in which a playwright says the actor exposed himself to her in a New York hotel room when she was 16-years-old.

Cori Thomas described the 1980 incident in a story published Thursday by Variety. She confirmed the story in an email to The Associated Press.

Thomas was a classmate of Hoffman’s daughter when she says she met the actor, who invited her to his hotel room to wait for her mother after a dinner with the teenagers.