Dutch politician blames Trump for anti-Semitic Amsterdam attack

(JTA) A major coalition party in the Netherlands blamed President Donald Trump for an assault against a kosher restaurant by a man carrying a Palestinian Authority flag.

A spokesperson for the left-leaning Democrats 66 party made the accusation Thursday, hours after the assault on the HaCarmel restaurant, which some see as a reaction to Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel capital on Wednesday.

Reinier van Dantzig, who heads the party’s faction on the Amsterdam city council, wrote on Twitter: “How awful that this happened. It shows how thoughtless statements by the leader of the free world have direct consequences. Let us show clearly that there is no room for intolerance in Amsterdam!”