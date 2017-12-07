Eligibility still matters

Three things:

1. Now that Obama is gone, I would like to see Congress or the courts define a “natural born citizen” and who has standing when an ineligible person runs for President. I do NOT want a repeat of the Obama fiasco.

2. I want to know what is going on with the Mandalay Bay massacre. This matter screams “cover-up” and appears to be some type of false-flag event that went wrong (or right depending on what it was about). Why aren’t there any updates?

3. I am still waiting to find out what happened to the $3 trillion that went missing just before 9/11.

Stuart Lynch