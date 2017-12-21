EU rules Uber a transport service, not digital company

'Millions of Europeans are still prevented from using apps like ours'

(CNBC) Uber is a transportation company, according to a landmark ruling from Europe’s highest court.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled Wednesday that the U.S. ride-hailing app is a transportation firm and not a digital company. The verdict is a long-awaited judgment expected to have major implications for how Uber is regulated throughout Europe.

“The service provided by Uber connecting individuals with non-professional drivers is covered by services in the field of transport,” the ECJ said. “Member states can therefore regulate the conditions for providing that service,” it added.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.