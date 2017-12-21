EU rules Uber a transport service, not digital company

(CNBC) Uber is a transportation company, according to a landmark ruling from Europe’s highest court.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled Wednesday that the U.S. ride-hailing app is a transportation firm and not a digital company. The verdict is a long-awaited judgment expected to have major implications for how Uber is regulated throughout Europe.

“The service provided by Uber connecting individuals with non-professional drivers is covered by services in the field of transport,” the ECJ said. “Member states can therefore regulate the conditions for providing that service,” it added.