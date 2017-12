(Daily Beast) A woman has accused Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Murray, a Republican considering a run for governor, of sexually assaulting her at a law office in 1982.

According to Tatiana Maxwell, then an intern at a Cheyenne law firm that employed Murray, the young lawyer invited her to meet him at the office after hours with pizza and beer.

“He was older, handsome and from an old Cheyenne family but I didn’t really know him,” she recalled on Facebook.