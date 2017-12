(New York Daily Mail) The white ex-South Carolina cop who shot an unarmed black man in the back as a passerby videotaped the stunning death received a 20-year federal prison term Thursday.

Former North Charleston officer Michael Slager was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Norton, who earlier ruled the cop’s shooting of Walter Scott during a traffic stop was second-degree murder.

“This is a tragedy that shouldn’t have happened,” said Norton, who could have thrown the disgraced law enforcer behind bars for 24 years.