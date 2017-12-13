FBI agents had secret 'insurance policy' in case Trump won

Just one month into the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation – and only weeks after the FBI had been given a copy of the anti-Trump dossier in the summer of 2016 – one of the FBI’s top Russian counterintelligence experts discussed an “insurance policy” in the event that then-presidential candidate Donald Trump won election to the White House.

After months of bashing Trump in texts and stating that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton “just has to win,” Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page exchanged a cryptic text concerning a so-called “insurance policy” against a possible Trump win.

On Aug. 15, 2016, Strzok wrote: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in [Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s] office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40 …”

It’s unclear what the “insurance policy” against Trump’s election might have involved. However, as WND recently reported, the FBI’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election began in late July 2016, just weeks before Strzok’s mysterious text.

And only a month before the “insurance policy” comment, the anti-Trump dossier had been given to the FBI “near the start of July,” according to former British spy Christopher Steele.

Steele didn’t compile the dossier on his own. He had been hired by the Washington-based intelligence firm Fusion GPS, which funded Steele’s research with cash from Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Strzok – who was chosen to oversee the FBI’s Trump investigation in the end of July 2016 – was kicked off Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team last summer after it was learned he had texted the anti-Trump messages to fellow Mueller investigator Lisa Page, with whom he was romantically involved. Strzok also played a large role in the investigation of Clinton’s email. He reportedly emailed Clinton on July 2, 2016, just three days before former FBI Director James Comey exonerated Clinton from wrongdoing following the investigation into her private email server.

Pundits, lawmakers and legal minds offered their own thoughts on Strzok’s mysterious text.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted: “New FBI texts show more high-level corruption. We need a criminal investigation and Mueller investigation should be halted. If [Deputy Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein doesn’t understand this, then @realDonaldTrump should find someone who does.”

The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross tweeted that the “most troubling part of Strzok’s texts is they show he basically planned to assert his own system of justice.”

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino tweeted, “If an FBI supervisor assigned to investigate candidate Obama sent this text BEFORE Election Day 2008 the country would have exploded.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted: “FBI owes answers abt ‘insurance policy’ against Trump victory…& if nothing to hide, why would senior FBI leaders use secret phones that ‘cant be traced’ to talk Hillary? DOJ needs to give JudicComm full transparency/cooperation 2 restore public trust. FBI CANT BE POLITICAL.”

Fox News contributor Mary Kissel suggested the FBI agents may have been discussing the dossier: “Now we learn FBI agents texted about an anti-Trump ‘insurance policy.’ Perhaps a reference to the #SteeleDossier smear?”

During his show Wednesday, talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said: “So here’s Strzok saying, ‘I know you think there’s no way Trump can win, but I’m afraid we can’t risk it. We can’t leave it to chance.’ This text exposes the fact that they may have been working to secure Trump’s defeat.”

Limbaugh continued:

What this means is they’re in McCabe’s office, all three of them, Strzok and Lisa Page and McCabe. They’re in McCabe’s office and they’re worried to death and they’re thinking that Trump’s gonna win this thing. And she, Lisa Page, lays out her thinking in which there’s no way Trump wins. She went through every point, apparently. And he’s referencing that. “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.” What does this mean, I am afraid we can’t take that risk? It means we can’t just sit around and let whatever happens happen. We can’t take the risk. We’ve got to do something. And, boy, did they. Working with Fusion GPS, manufacturing the Trump dossier … [which] was used to get a FISA warrant to investigate and surveil the Trump campaign. … The Drive-Bys are not gonna have this. The Drive-Bys are not even gonna mention this. The Drive-Bys are not even gonna reference this. But this is causing a firestorm because it does indicate that they were putting together a strategy, that Strzok was beginning to put together a strategy. He said: Look, Lisa, I hope you’re right that “there’s no way this guy gets elected, but we can’t take that risk.” Meaning: “We can’t just sit here and do nothing.”

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro called the “insurance policy” text an “INSANE text message that may have just fatally wounded the Mueller investigation.”

“This looks an awful lot like motivation for launching an investigation into Trump in order to sink Trump as a hedge against Trump’s victory,” Shapiro wrote. “The FBI’s investigation into Russian governmental interference in the election began in July 2016, just weeks before Strzok’s text message. And that means that there is now more of a smoking gun of FBI corruption against Trump than there is of Trump colluding with Russia.

“How can Mueller come back from that? He’s fired Strzok and Page, but if the investigation was initially a political hit job, how can it now turn into something good and decent, particularly in the absence of a smoking gun regarding collusion? It’s not just that this is fruit of the poisonous tree — there’s no fruit to show, just the poisonous tree.”

Even Lachlan Markay of the leftist Daily Beast said the message is ominous.

Markay tweeted, “This looks very bad,” and “Like, talking s–t about Trump privately, whatever, his own staff does that. But an ‘insurance policy’ in case Trump is elected? That seems way more problematic.”

The cryptic “insurance policy” text was one of 375 messages released Tuesday evening before a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Rosenstein. On Wednesday, most of the mainstream media were focused primarily on the texts that trashed Trump and called him names.

But Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel said the real media attention should be on the “insurance policy” message.

Strassel tweeted: “Press is focusing (deliberately) on Strzok texts expressing hostility to Trump, and noting it is OK for agents to have political opinions. Press needs to to focus on the messages suggesting he’d act on that hostility (“insurance policy”)–which is not OK.”

Strzok and Page also exchanged some other noteworthy texts, including the following:

Strzok called Trump a “f—ing idiot” in a message sent Oct. 20, 2016.

On Aug. 6, 2016, Strzok said, “F Trump.” And Page told him, “Maybe you’re meant to stay where you are because you’re meant to protect the country from that menace.” Strzok responded: “I can protect our country at many levels, not sure if that helps.”

On March 2, 2016, Strzok indicated he planned to vote for Clinton. He told Page, “God Hillary should win 100,000,000 – 0.”

In a July 26, 2016, text to Page, Strzok cheered Clinton after she received the Democratic Party nomination: “Congrats on a woman nominated for President in a major party! About damn time!”

Just this week, WND asked Mueller’s office: “What would you say to high-profile critics who are now claiming Mueller’s team is too partisan to investigate this case in a fair and balanced way?”

“Justice Department policies and federal law prohibit discriminating based on political affiliation when it comes to hiring for nonpolitical positions,” Mueller spokesman Joshua Stueve replied.

Stueve also pointed to Rosenstein’s comment in a recent Fox News interview: “If there were conflicts that arose, because of Director Mueller or anybody employed by Director Mueller, we have a process within the [Justice Department] to take care of that.”

But, as WND has reported, Mueller assembled a legal team for his Russia investigation that was apparently full of Democrats and Democrat-connected lawyers.

FEC records reveal only a handful of Mueller lawyers have no campaign donations under their names: Michael Dreeben, Aaron Zebley, Lisa Page, Adam Jed, Aaron Zelinsky and Scott Meisler.

However, Zebley, who is a former partner at Muller’s law firm, reportedly represented longtime Bill Clinton aide Justin Cooper, who was a leading player in Hillary Clinton’s email controversy. Cooper had helped set up Clinton’s homebrew email server and destroyed her mobile devices.

And on Monday, it was revealed that Nellie H. Ohr, the wife of senior Justice Department official Bruce G. Ohr, worked for Fusion GPS during the 2016 election while the research firm was compiling its anti-Trump dossier. Bruce Ohr was demoted because he tried to hide his meetings with Fusion GPS officials.