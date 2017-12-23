FBI: Man planned Christmas terror attack for SF's Pier 39

(KGO) Officials have stopped a man who reportedly stated that “Christmas was the perfect day” for a terror attack in San Francisco and “did not need an escape plan because he was ready to die.”

We’ve learned the FBI has arrested a man by the name of Everitt Aaron Jameson from Modesto. According to a handwritten letter obtained by the FBI, Jameson also referred to himself as Abdallah adu Everitt ibn Gordon.

According to FBI documents, Jameson picked the Pier 39 location because he “had been there before and knew it was a heavily crowded area.” He added that it would be easy to “funnel” people into an area where he could inflict casualties.