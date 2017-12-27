FedEx delivers thanks to Trump for tax cut

It’s not the biggest company in the world, but with more than $60 billion in annual revenue, FedEx isn’t a mom-and-pop shop either.

And now it’s released a formal statement thanking President Trump and Congress for their work on the nation’s tax code.

“We applaud Congress for passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and thank the president for signing this legislation, which will modernize the U.S. tax code and increase America’s competitiveness,” the company said in a weekend statement after its busiest weeks of the year.

“FedEx has long supported tax reform efforts which offer pro-growth, pro-business solutions that will power the economy, increase business investment and expand job opportunities,”

BizJournals.com reported the company’s founder has repeatedly pushed for tax reform this year.

In June, a company statement labeled the nation’s tax system “broken.”

FedEx CEO Fred Smith later joined with David Abney of UPS to author an August op-ed in the Wall Street Journal titled “Business Rivals Agree on Policy.”

The piece touched on a variety of topics including the simplification of taxes, the report said.

FedEx already had announced that any benefit it sees from tax reform would be used for “capital acceleration” and for “equipment, technology and pension funds.”

The company, with 400,000 employees , ordinarily handles 13 million shipments per business day.

