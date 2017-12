I’m taking in the results of the Alabama U.S. Senate race. The consequences will be a mess for the next year and beyond. It proved that no man of virtue will be allowed to gain our Congress.

I am already sick of Gloria Allred, and I imagine she and her kind will be everywhere.

The question is, now what? How do citizens fight baseless accusations in a campaign? In Iraq I knew how to fight, but this is insane.

Dennis Henning