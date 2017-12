(BILLINGS GAZETTE) — A direct Delta flight from New York City to Seattle on Saturday night made an unplanned stop in Billings for what several passengers considered an emergency — a potty break.

While enroute, the Boeing 757’s toilets “ceased functioning, with passengers queuing up and indicating they needed to visit the toilet,” according to a Delta incident report.

On a good day, the coast-to-coast flight can take about six hours.

“All toilets were full and passengers needed to ‘go really bad,’ ” the report states.