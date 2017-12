(New York Post) From the spread of disease to deep vein thrombosis, air travel is not without its health risks.

But a much less commonly known hazard associated with flying is the extensive exposure to radiation.

Air travel takes us significantly closer to the outer limits of the Earth’s atmosphere, making us more at risk of exposure to dangerous cosmic radiation.

When we have our feet planted safely on the ground, we are protected from the tiny atomic particles bouncing around space at light speed due to our magnetic field.