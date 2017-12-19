Force be with you: 'Starwars' on list of worst passwords

(CNET) — Listen up, Star Wars fans. You’ll be better served by a password like “LukeSkywalkerR2D2RocktheForce” or “PoeNFinn4ever” than just plain “starwars.” On Tuesday, SplashData, a provider of password management applications, released its annual worst-passwords list, and there were some real clunkers in 2017.

The most notable newcomer this year was “starwars,” which appears on the list in the No. 16 slot, just below the incumbent “abc123.” Other newbies include the self-explanatory “letmein” (No. 7), the sweet “iloveyou” (No. 10) and the flippant “whatever” (No. 23). The top bad password of 2017 is the awful “123456,” which is also the reigning champion from the 2016 list.

SplashData looked at 5 million leaked passwords, mainly from North American and Western European users. Those passwords were revealed by hacking attacks throughout 2017, though SplashData chose not to include passwords leaked from the Yahoo email breach or from hacks of adult websites.