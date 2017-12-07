Franklin Graham: Trump best president as defender of faith

(CNS NEWS) — In reference to remarks made by President Donald Trump at the lighting of the national Christmas tree, Rev. Franklin Graham said no president in his lifetime had taken such a “strong, outspoken stand for the Christian faith” than President Trump and that he needs our prayers.

In a Dec. 1 post on Facebook, the day the tree was lit, Rev. Graham said, “Never in my lifetime have we had a president willing to take a strong, outspoken stand for the Christian faith like President Donald J. Trump has.”

“Whether you are Protestant, evangelical, Orthodox, Catholic — all Christians need to get behind him with our prayers,” said Graham.