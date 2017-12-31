Freezing temps transform Niagara Falls into winter wonderland

() As a deep freeze across the Midwest and East Coast has dropped temperatures, wreaked havoc on highways and forced cancellations of many New Year’s celebrations, the frigid weather has also made one of the world’s most beautiful tourist destinations an even more remarkable sight than usual.

Niagara Falls partially froze starting Friday, as seen in breathtaking photos and videos, many of them posted to social media.

Though appearing frozen, the river is actually running as normal and is not what’s freezing over – rather, mist from the waterfalls freezes as it lands on its surroundings, according to the Buffalo News. Nonetheless, the result is an icy spectacle, described by commenters on Twitter as “surreal,” “amazing” and other superlatives.