(The Hill) A shopping mall in China has erected a giant dog statue that resembles President Trump to usher in the Lunar New Year.

A massive Trump-like dog, featuring golden hair and eyebrows and an index finger pointing to the sky, was placed outside a mall a few days ago in Taiyuan.

The dog corresponds with 2018 being the year of the dog in the Chinese zodiac. Trump, 71, was born in the year of the dog, which occurs every 12 years.