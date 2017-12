(Daily Caller) A woman carrying a firearm shot a man who assaulted a police officer in Dawson County, Georgia, on Tuesday.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, 52-year-old Sgt. Randy Harkness gave a homeless man a ride to a local Chevron and planned to give him a little bit of money. However, the homeless man began physically assaulting Harkness and, according to the Dawson County Sheriff, may have even tried to reach for his gun.