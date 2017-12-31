Google Play Store games reporting TV habits to advertisers

(MobileSyrup) Over 250 Google Play Store games are reportedly tracking information on TV habits to send to advertisers, according to The New York Times.

In its report, the news agency says these apps implement software from a startup called Alphonso to use a smartphone’s microphone to listen for specific audio signals in TV shows, movies and ads. Alphonso then uses the audio-recognizing app Shazam to determine what the sound clips are and which advertisers would want this data accordingly. Shazam, which was recently acquired by Apple, declined to comment to the Times about Alphonso.

According to the Times, some of the tracking takes place in apps that otherwise don’t even use a smartphone’s microphone. The software can also detect sounds if the apps are running in the background of a pocketed phone.