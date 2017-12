(WDRB) Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, has committed suicide, Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell said.

Tinnell said Johnson drove on to the bridge over the Salt River on Greenwell Ford Road in Mt. Washington, parked on the north side of it and shot himself in front of his car. His body was found on the bank of the river, just past the bridge.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson posted the following message on his Facebook page: