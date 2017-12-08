GOP'S Nunes cleared by Ethics Committee

(POLITICO) — The House Ethics Committee on Thursday cleared Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, of allegations that he disclosed classified information earlier this year.

Nunes was forced to step aside from the helm of the committee’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including alleged collusion with President Donald Trump’s allies, in the wake of his March statement that members of the Trump transition team had their communications legally monitored by the U.S. intelligence community.

The Ethics Committee, however, announced Thursday that it would close its investigation following consultation with experts in the classification process, a step that resulted in the conclusion that any information Nunes shared was not classified.