Gowdy tears deputy A.G. apart over Mueller probe

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., used to be a prosecutor. So he’s not entirely new to the concept of evidence, investigations, charges and conflicts of interest.

What he apparently doesn’t understand is the FBI’s idea of a “conflict-of-interest-free” special counsel’s office, which employed a key investigator who helped clear a political candidate he supported and later targeted one he vehemently opposed.

“There are a lot of issues I’d like to ask you about, Mr. Deputy Attorney General,” Gowdy told Rod Rosenstein at a House hearing Wednesday. “We had the terrorist incident in New York this week. We have 702 reauthorization that is pending in Congress. Gun violence. The opioid epidemic. Criminal justice reform.

“But when I go home to South Carolina this weekend, trust me when I tell you that no one is going to ask me about any of those issues. They’re going to ask me what in the hell is going on with the Department of Justice and the FBI.”

Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate the allegations the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election. Mueller later stacked his staff with almost exclusively Democratic Party donors.

Rosenstein’s appointee even hired someone to help investigate allegations about President Trump as a candidate who talked about having an “insurance policy” in the event Trump won.

After months of bashing Trump in texts and stating that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton “just has to win,” Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page exchanged a cryptic text concerning an “insurance policy” against a Trump win.

On Aug. 15, 2016, Strzok wrote: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in [Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s] office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

It’s unclear what the “insurance policy” against Trump’s election might have been. However, as WND recently reported, the FBI’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election began in late July 2016, just weeks before Strzok’s mysterious text.

See Gowdy grilling Rosenstein:

A commentary at RedState said Gowdy beat Rosenstein “like a rented mule.”

It advised, “Watch the video. I can guarantee you won’t be bored.”

Gowdy began: “The reason we have special counsel is because of a conflict of interest. … The regulation itself specifically makes reference to a conflict of interest. We don’t like conflicts of interest because it undermines people’s confidence in both the process and the result. … Let’s be really clear why we have special counsel. There was either a real or perceived conflict of interest that would either impact the result or people’s confidence in the process. … That’s why we have something called special counsel. And then, lo and behold, those that are supposed to make sure there are no conflicts of interest seem to have a bit of their own.”

He cited Strzok’s tweets blasting Trump and talking about the “insurance policy.”

Rosenstein told Gowdy the inspector general is investigating concerns about bias in the investigation and assured him that he and other Justice Department officials were committed to fairness and the public should trust them.

Gowdy noted the fact that senior prosecutors “of this conflict-of-interest-free” special counsel’s office donated almost exclusively to one candidate, Hillary Clinton.

One attended what was supposed to be a victory party for Hillary Clinton. Another investigator’s wife was on the payroll of a political group paid to dig up dirt on then-candidate Trump. One changed the wording of a condemnation of Hillary Clinton’s email activities from a legally based “gross negligence” to a generic “extremely careless.”

Gowdy pointed out that a “conflict-of-interest-free” investigator in Mueller’s office contended Hillary Clinton should win the election 100 million to nothing.

“[He] can’t think of a single, solitary American who would vote for Donald Trump,” Gowdy said.

He pointed out the “conflict-of-interest-free” investigator also slammed Trump’s family members and supporters by saying he could “smell them at a Walmart.”

The RedState commentary continued: “It is a thing of beauty. When Rosenstein tries to run away from the anti-Trump FBI agent, Gowdy points out that Department of Justice was not forthcoming with Congress about why the guy was removed and three months elapsed before the truth came to light.”

WND reported that Strzok discussed the “insurance policy” at about the time the anti-Trump “dossier” created by the commercial research and strategic intelligence firm Fusion GPS was given to the FBI.

That’s according to former British spy Christopher Steele, who was hired by Fusion GPS, which funded Steele’s research with cash from Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Strzok also called Trump a “f—ing idiot” and assured friends, “I can protect our country at many levels, not sure if that helps.”

