Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem

(CNN)– Guatemala plans to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said on his official Facebook account on Sunday.

Morales said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and instructed Guatemala’s foreign ministry to “initiate the process to make it possible.”

Guatemala, the United States, Israel and six smaller nations voted against a United Nations resolution to condemn US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The vote on Thursday was overwhelming, with 128 in support and 35 abstentions. Another 21 countries did not participate in the vote.