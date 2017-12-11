Haley: Trump's Jerusalem decision will 'fastball' peace

(FOX NEWS) — Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, on Sunday defended President Trump’s announcement to move the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and recognize the holy city as Israel’s capital — arguing the move should “fastball” the Middle East peace process while warning that the international “bashing” of Israel is hurting such efforts.

“We think this is actually going to help us fastball the peace process going forward,” Haley told Chris Wallace during “Fox News Sunday.”

The announcement by Trump on Wednesday to move the embassy from Tel Aviv and to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital roiled much of the international community — including the Palestinians, whose seat of government is in east Jerusalem.