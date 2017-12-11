Head of doctors' group promotes at-home abortions

(LIFENEWS) — Professor Lesley Regan, the president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), continues to advance her opinion in favour of abortion pills being consumed at home, without medical assistance.

At present women who have a medical abortion (more common in the first nine weeks of pregnancy) can undergo the procedure by taking two sets of medication, which must be taken in a clinic.

Prof Regan, who has compared abortion to “getting your bunions sorted”, was recently criticised for not allowing members of the RCOG to vote on the organisation’s official stance on removing restrictions to abortion; 33 General Council members voted on behalf of thousands of RCOG members, which include 6,000 senior doctors in England specialising in childbirth and women’s health.