Hillary Clinton's favorability rating hits 25-year low

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The public’s image of Hillary Clinton is the worst it’s ever been since Gallup started tracking her favorability more than two decades ago, according to a new poll.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, has a favorable rating of 36 percent, according to the poll from Gallup released Tuesday. Sixty-one percent of adults have an unfavorable view of Clinton, a new high.

The current favorable rating for the former secretary of state is a new low, and the worst it’s been since 1992 when Gallup first began tracking the public’s image of Clinton just before she became first lady.