Horror moment daredevil plunges from skyscraper

(USA Today) A Chinese daredevil known for scaling skyscrapers without safety equipment to snap jaw-dropping selfies died last month after slipping off a 62-story building in the central city of Changsha, according to multiple reports.

Wu Yongning, a martial arts-trained stuntman with a background in film, aimed to use an equivalent of $15,000 in prize money from the feat to fund his wedding and treatment for his sick mother, the South China Post reported.

The 26-year-old Wu’s step-uncle, Feng Shengliang, told the Beijing News that Wu “planned to propose to his girlfriend” the day after filming the challenge and “needed the money for the wedding, and for medical treatment for his ailing mother,” according to the Post.