House passes tax cuts

(USA TODAY) — WASHINGTON — The House on Tuesday passed the most significant overhaul of the tax code in three decades and the Senate was poised to follow suit, giving Republicans their first major legislative win and delivering a $1.5 trillion package to President Trump before Christmas, as he requested.

Tuesday’s 227-to-203 vote in the House split mostly along party lines, with 12 Republicans joining all House Democrats in opposing the bill; the measure is expected to squeak through the Senate with a narrow GOP majority on Tuesday evening.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.