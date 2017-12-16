Imam who confessed to wanting Jews 'dead' in trouble

An imam from New Jersey who called on Allah to destroy every Jew is in trouble.

The Times of Israel reported Aymen Elkasaby apparently is going through a retraining period after making the comment that Allah should “kill them down to the very last one.”

He’s from the Islamic Center of Jersey City, and the report says he gave a sermon on November 24 where he called on “Allah to wreak vengeance” on Jews.

“That sermon came days after U.S. President Donald Trump defied warnings from the world and recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,” the report said.

According to reports on the dispute, Elkasaby also said suggestions that the recent terrorist attack on the Sinai Peninsula mosque where some 300 worshippers died was done by Islamic State were “ridiculous.”

He said that massacre could only have been done by “the Jews and their subordinates from among the Muslim rulers.”

“Islamic Center of Jersey City president Ahmed Shedeed announced that Elkasaby would be sitting down with ‘interfaith scholars’ who would ‘consult with and retrain him,'” the report said.

“Like sending someone to rehab,” Shedeed said.

WND had reported only days earlier a Texas-based Islamic cleric posted a recorded prayer on Facebook demanding Israel’s destruction.

And Ramadan Elsabagh also wanted gone “their allies, and those who assist them and those who allowed them into the abodes of the Muslims.”

While Elsabagh didn’t mention Trump’s proclamation, the Investigative Project on Terrorism, which translated the message from Arabic, interprets it as a “clear reaction.”

“Our Lord. Help holy Palestine,” Elsabagh chanted. “… O Allah, be with your oppressed worshipers in Palestine, O Allah destroy the Zionists and their allies, and those who assist them and those who allowed them into the abodes of the Muslims. By your power, O mighty one, O mighty one, through your power and might, O Allah, deflect them with what you will, and however you will, for you are omnipotent, and with a response omnipotent.”

Elsabagh is listed as the head of the Islamic Services Foundation Quran Institute in Garland, Texas.

