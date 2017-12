(Business Insider) India’s first and only “happiness minister” is wanted on murder charges.

Lal Singh Arya was named a suspect in the 2009 murder of an opposition politician, Makhanlal Jatav, the Times of India reported .

The 53-year-old has previously denied the charges, according to the BBC . Arya is the top official in the Department of Happiness, a ministry run by the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.