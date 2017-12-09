Is sexual harassment exclusive domain of straight men?

First let me say that sexual harassment of any kind is demeaning, immoral, hurtful, shameful and wrong.

It is even worse when it is employed by people in powerful positions who take advantage of, or try to, those who are just trying to make a living.

No one should be ashamed of being a victim. It doesn’t mean you were in any way responsible for the targeting.

I’m glad to see our society open up about this kind of immorality. In fact, I would like to see more. So consider this a big #MeToo.

And that brings me to my unique point.

Is the only kind of wrongful sexual harassment when a man is the villain and a woman is the victim?

I ask this in all seriousness.

I would wholeheartedly agree that this kind of victimization represents the majority of cases – maybe even the overwhelming majority. But is it the only kind?

For instance, has a powerful woman ever sexually harassed a less powerful, perhaps younger, man? If so, why don’t we ever hear of such cases? After all, since it’s obviously more rare than the other way around, wouldn’t this be what we call in the news business a man-bites-dog story? By definition, doesn’t that make it more newsworthy and more interesting?

On that front, there has been a rising epidemic of women teachers sexually victimizing their students. However, the only news service I know of that has chronicled this trend is WND.com. No others seem interested.

Those cases are taking place in school, where there should be high standards and extra accountability. I think it’s wrong for older men and older women to take advantage of children. Don’t you?

But what about the entertainment industry? What about Congress? What about media? Is it unheard of – non-existent?

We also hear a lot about homosexuality these days – mostly how wonderful and cool and even heroic it is. It would seem there is a rising number of homosexuals, bisexuals, lesbians, transgenderism and so on as more and more people seem willing to come out of the closet and into the light. My question is: Is there any sexual harassment and victimization going on within these communities? If so, why don’t we hear about it?

After all, from my own experience, Hollywood, the media, government and politics has more than its fair share of such LGBT activity. Does any of it result in sexual victimization? It strains credulity to say it doesn’t. Do you really think Kevin Spacey is the only person in Hollywood or Washington victimizing men and boys? Do any lesbian women ever use their power to sexually harass young or less powerful women or girls?

I’m just asking because I hear so often that as much as 10 percent of the population is LGBT. Do none of them ever use coercion to seek sexual gratification?

If so, where is the attention? Where are the whistleblowers? Where is the #MeToo crowd? Will it take a generation to hear from them?

And then another thought comes to mind.

What should be the legal age of consent for consensual sex? Given that there are so many predators out there, mostly straight men, it seems, from the news coverage, shouldn’t we be calling the victimization of young girls what we once called it – statutory rape?

I know I’m asking a lot of questions. And you can probably guess that I am making a point with some of them. But I am truly and earnestly seeking answers.

I think they’re good questions and deserve good answers.

What do you think?