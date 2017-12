(SKY NEWS) — A terror plot to assassinate Prime Minister Theresa May has been foiled, Sky sources have confirmed.

Sky’s Crime Correspondent Martin Brunt said: “It’s the latest in a number of terror plots that police and MI5 believe they’ve foiled this year.

“I understand that the head of MI5, Andrew Parker, briefed Cabinet ministers today, such is the seriousness of what they believed they have uncovered.