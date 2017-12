(Times of Israel) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed Israel’s envoy to UNESCO to submit a formal letter announcing Israel’s intent to leave the cultural organization.

Carmel Shama-Hacohen will present the letter to UNESCO’s new leader Audrey Azoulay after the Christmas holiday. Israel will officially depart the UN cultural organization at the end of 2018, in accordance with its rules.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said the decision was based on the organization’s “attempts to disconnect Jewish history from the land of Israel.”