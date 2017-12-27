Israel proposes 'Trump Station' to honor Jerusalem decision

JERUSALEM, Dec 27 (Reuters) – Israel wants to name a train station after Donald Trump to thank him for recognizing Jerusalem as its capital, but the site of the planned building could be as divisive as the U.S. president’s declaration.

Transport Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday he had chosen a proposed subway stop near the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City – right in the middle of the area that the Palestinians want as their own future capital.

“I have decided to name the Western Wall station … after U.S. President Donald Trump for his courageous and historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish people and the State of Israel,” Katz said in a statement.

