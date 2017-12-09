Israeli chief rabbi: 'Trump will be remembered forever'

(Israel National News) Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of Tzfat and member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, congratulated US President Donald Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.

Rabbi Eliyahu was one of 250 rabbis who signed a letter of appreciation to president Trump thanking him for having the courage to acknowledge the reality that Jerusalem has always served as Israel’s capital.

“The letter to President Trump is full of love,” the rabbi said. “We said to the President of the United States: Sir, you have realized the vision of the prophets that the honor of Jerusalem rises among the nations, like the other prophecies that come true in our generation – the immigration to Israel, the collapse of our enemies and our economic success. In this personal act, you have realized the vision of the prophets and you are a symbol and an example to others.”