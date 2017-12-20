Israelis demand Obama forfeit Nobel Peace Prize

(DAILY CALLER) — A damning report released Sunday by Politico chronicles how the Obama administration undid years of investigations into the terrorist organization Hezbollah in order to appease Iran and pave the way for the Iran deal.

The report alleges that the Obama administration let terrorists walk free and halted law enforcement efforts against Hezbollah to help cement the former president’s foreign policy achievement.

According to the report, the Obama administration’s backing off on the terrorist organization directly contributed to its growth and enrichment through money laundering and drug trade. It also made Hezbollah much more powerful and dangerous in the region.