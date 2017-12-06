Jeff Flake inks checks to Moore's Dem opponent

(CNBC) — With only a week to go before voting day in the hotly contested Alabama Senate special election, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona is siding with the Democrat in the race.

On Tuesday, Flake posted a photo on Twitter of a check from him for $100, made out to “Doug Jones for U.S. Senate,” the campaign fund of the Democratic Senate nominee.

Jones’ opponent is Republican Roy Moore, who is embroiled in a scandal over serious allegations of sexual misconduct and assault during the late 1970s and early 1980s. To date, nearly a half-dozen women have come forward to say that Moore pursued sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was a lawyer in his 30s. Two of the women allege that Moore sexually assaulted them when they were minors.