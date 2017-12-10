Jerry Brown: Winter infernos 'new normal'

(DAILY MAIL) — California’s governor has said that deadly wildfires in the winter will be ‘the new normal’, as fire crews rushed to contain the fires, with dry desert winds expected to intensify over the weekend.

Governor Jerry Brown on Saturday toured Ventura County neighborhoods ravaged by a weeklong wildfire that killed at least one person and destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings.

At a news conference, the Democrat said drought and climate change mean California faces a ‘new reality’ where lives and property are continually threatened by fire, at a cost of billions of dollars.