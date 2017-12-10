Jonathan Cahn's 'The Paradigm' – $4.95 today only!

He’s known as “America’s Prophet” because of how his teachings capture not only what is happening to America, but what the Bible says about the future.

Now Jonathan Cahn, the rabbi who heads the largest Messianic congregation in the nation, is back with his newest and most explosive book, revealing the ancient blueprint that helps explain the events of our times. He takes readers on a sweeping tour of thousands of years of history, showing the deep connections between the ancient leaders of the Holy Land and those who hold political power in America today.

Today only, WND readers can get a hardcover copy of what is already one of the nation’s hottest-selling books, Rabbi Jonathan Cahn’s “The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint That Holds the Mystery of Our Times,” for only $4.95 – a huge $15 discount off the regular $19.99 price!

“The Paradigm” is in many ways the culmination of Cahn’s work, providing an inspired way to view not only American history, but all of history. And it contains a warning for every reader about what is coming next.

Raised in the Jewish faith and intimately familiar with thousands of years of Jewish tradition, Cahn unearths the mysteries of Scripture in a whole new way. Consider:

Is it possible that an ancient blueprint holds the secret behind the events of our times?

Could this blueprint lie behind the rise and fall of leaders and governments?

Could events that took place nearly three thousand years ago now be determining the course of our world and with it the course of our lives?

Could ancient figures from the Middle East hold the key to the leaders of our own day, what they do, when they rise, and when they fall?

Is it possible that this ancient paradigm has determined not only the events of modern times but also their timing – even down to the exact days and dates?

Could a mystery from the ancient Middle East have foretold the outcomes of current events more accurately than any poll or expert – even the outcomes of presidential elections?

Has this mystery even touched the events of your life?

Does the paradigm reveal what will take place in the future?

And does it contain a warning critical for every person in this generation?

Prepare to be stunned, shocked, illuminated and amazed. “The Paradigm” will reveal secrets and mysteries taking place all around you and show you what you never could have imagined. Jonathan Cahn, who caused an international stir with his New York Times best-selling book “The Harbinger,” will take you from the ancient Middle East to the news of the modern world on a journey you will never forget. As you open up “The Paradigm,” his most explosive book yet, you may never see your world the same way again.

About the author: Jonathan Cahn’s earth-shattering book “The Harbinger” became an instant New York Times best seller and brought him to national and international prominence, followed by two more best-sellers “The Mystery of the Shemitah” and “The Book of Mysteries.” Long before these books he was known for opening the deep mysteries of Scripture and for teachings of prophetic import. He leads Hope of the World ministries, an international outreach of teaching, evangelism, and compassion projects for the needy. He also leads the Jerusalem Center/Beth Israel, a worship center made up of Jews and Gentiles, people of all backgrounds, just outside New York City, in Wayne, New Jersey. He is a much sought-after speaker and has been called the prophetic voice of our generation. He has spoken at the United Nations, on Capitol Hill, and to millions of people around the world.

Save $15, get Jonathan Cahn’s ‘The Paradigm’ for only $4.95!

That’s right. Your eyes are not deceiving you. Right now, you can save an incredible $15 off the cover price of Rabbi Jonathan Cahn’s “The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint That Holds the Mystery of Our Times.”

Until tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific, you can get your copy for only $4.95 by taking advantage of this special offer, exclusively from WND.

But wait – it gets better. There’s another part to this deal. When you order “The Paradigm” for just $4.95, we will also send you, FREE, three sizzling issues of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly magazine, Whistleblower.

Many readers consider Whistleblower to be simply the world’s best newsmagazine. Each issue focuses like a powerful laser on a single topic – from how to survive financial meltdown to understanding the secret agendas of America’s establishment elite – explored thoroughly, and with facts and insight such as you’ve never seen anywhere else. Recent issues include: “MEET THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA: Feigning objectivity, they traffic in disinformation, conspiracy and fabrication”; “DEMOCRATS UNMASKED: A once-great political party has morphed into madness”; “DELIVER US FROM EVIL: Spiritual warfare in today’s America”; “TRANS-MANIA: The left’s latest – and strangest – war on reality and normality”; and “PERSECUTION RISING: The growing abuse, imprisonment, torture and murder of Christians worldwide.”

So, for $4.95 you get a copy of “The Paradigm,” plus you get three sample issues of Whistleblower – in hopes, of course, that you will do what most people do, which is to become a long-term Whistleblower subscriber.

(Note: This offer does not apply to current Whistleblower subscribers or those living outside the U.S. However, if you are already a Whistleblower subscriber, or if you want to subscribe now, we have an outstanding offer for you to check out!)

Important: For this very special $4.95 offer, you will receive “The Paradigm” as well as three free issues of Whistleblower magazine. Also included with your free issues will be a renewal notice for a one-year Whistleblower subscription. If you wish to renew, do nothing, and your credit or debit card will be charged the low annual renewal rate of just $39.95. (There’s no risk, because at any time you can cancel your subscription for a full refund on the unused portion.) If you don’t want to renew, simply cancel by calling 1-800-4WNDCOM (800-496-3266) or by emailing [email protected] before the charge date printed on the renewal card you’ll receive. Either way, the book and the 3 free issues are yours to keep. (Only one copy of “The Paradigm” at this price per household. Offer good only in the U.S.)

Please note: If you like your three free Whistleblower issues and renew, when your Whistleblower subscription eventually expires, you’ll receive another renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we’ll renew your subscription automatically at the low prevailing rate by charging your credit or debit card. As always, there’s never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

Order your copy of Jonathan Cahn’s “The Paradigm” for only $4.95! Special offer ends tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific.

If you prefer to order by phone rather than online, call our toll-free customer-service line at 1-800-4WND-COM (1-800-496-3266) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.

Note: If you choose not to participate in this special promotional offer, you may order Rabbi Jonathan Cahn’s “The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint That Holds the Mystery of Our Times” here.