Justin Bieber sends whiteboard Jesus message to fans

(THE BLAZE) — Pop singer Justin Bieber witnessed to his 95 million Instagram followers on Friday, sharing an image of a whiteboard on which a powerful message of faith was scrawled.

The photo, which has amassed over 2 million likes, featured a whiteboard that read, “Do you feel you have exausted [sic] all options? Do you feel helpless? Do you feel like you’re never good enough? What if I told you that there’s a god that’s willing to meet you WHEREVER you’re at! What if I told you he could take away your pain, shame, guit [sic] and fears #Jesus.”

“Jesus is changing me from the inside out everyday! AND I MISSPELLED GUILT and exhausted,” Bieber captioned the photo.