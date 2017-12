(BBC News) The King of Norway’s former son-in-law has accused Kevin Spacey of groping him after a Nobel Peace Prize concert.

Ari Behn told radio station P4 that it happened after the actor had hosted the event in 2007.

“I am a generous person, but this was a bit more than I had in mind,” said Behn, who was married to King Harald’s daughter Martha Louise until last year.

Spacey has been accused of sexual abuse and harassment by a string of men and has been written out of House of Cards.